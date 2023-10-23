China unveils major sci-tech issues of 2023

HEFEI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) -- The China Association for Science and Technology (CAST) has released a list of Primary issues in science, engineering, technology, and industrial technology for 2023.

A total of 29 issues, in fields such as artificial intelligence, new energy, high-performance materials, and life sciences were highlighted at the main forum of the CAST's annual conference on Sunday in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province.

This year's solicitation campaign has received 590 proposals for sci-tech issues in ten fields. The fields are basic science, Earth science, ecological environments, manufacturing technology, information technology, advanced materials, resources and energy, agricultural science and technology, life health, aerospace science, and general technology.

There were 117 academicians who participated in recommending and evaluating the issues.