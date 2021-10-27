The Chinese Embassy in the United States has called on Washington to comply with the "One China" principle and adhere to its commitments regarding Taiwa

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) The Chinese Embassy in the United States has called on Washington to comply with the "One China" principle and adhere to its commitments regarding Taiwan.

The remark comes after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday urged all UN member states to join Washington in supporting Taiwan's "robust (and) meaningful" participation throughout the United Nations system in line with the "One China" policy.

"Fifty years ago, the US attempt to create 'one China, one Taiwan' or 'two Chinas' in the UN ended up in a complete failure. But today, it is still openly emboldening and supporting 'Taiwan independence' forces and challenging international law and basic norms governing international relations, including the One-China Principle. Such efforts will be futile and doomed to failure," the embassy said in a statement late on Tuesday.

The mission recalled that political relations between Washington and Beijing are based on the "One China" principle and� the three Sino-US Joint Communiques, noting that China has always opposed the "Taiwan Relations Act" and the "Six Assurances" unilaterally concocted by the US.

"We urge the US side to face up to the fact, stay true to its commitment, adhere to the One-China Principle and the three Joint Communiques, and abide by UNGA Resolution 2758. We urge the US side to stop official contacts with Taiwan, cease making irresponsible and erroneous remarks, and take real actions to maintain the overall situation of China-US relations and cross-Strait peace and stability," the statement read.

Earlier this month, Taiwanese Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said that mainland China may be fully prepared to attack the island by 2025. His assumption followed the deployment by China of 150 military aircraft into Taiwan's air defense zone since early October for drills. Last week, US President Joe Biden said that his country would come to Taiwan's aid in case of military aggression from China.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan � a territory with its own democratically elected government � maintains that it is an autonomous country and has political and economic relations with several other nations that recognize its sovereignty.