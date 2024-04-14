China, USA dominate Junior, Cadet Fencing World Championships

(@FahadShabbir)

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) President of the Asian and Arab Fencing Federations Sheikh Eng. Salem Al-Qasimi awarded the winners of the second day's men's competitions at the 2024 Junior and Cadet Fencing World Championships in Riyadh.

Lyu Weiqiao from China clinched the gold medal in the under-17 men's foil (individual) after defeating Deseranno Don Jeidus from the United States, who secured the silver medal. Hong Kong's Luk Chun Lok claimed the bronze medal, while Canadian Xu Jia Bao also earned bronze, repeating third place.

Chairman of the board of Directors of the Kuwait Fencing Federation Abdulkarim Al-Shamlan presented the winners of the women's under-17 foil event. Liu Jaelyn from the United States won the gold medal after defeating Volobueva Polina, who took silver. Kus Natasza from Poland won bronze, while Canadian Zhang Yunjia also won bronze, repeating third place.

The competitions will continue tomorrow on their third day, commencing at 8:30 am with the men's and women's youth foil (teams) event, featuring the participation of 67 teams.