China's Giant Panda Couple Set Off For Spain

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2024 | 02:41 PM

China's giant panda couple set off for Spain

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Giant panda couple Jin Xi and Zhu Yu left the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu in Sichuan Province for Spain at 11:25 am on Monday, the National Forestry and Grassland Administration said.

To ensure the health and safety of the giant pandas during the flight, the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding prepared bespoke transport cages loaded with fresh bamboo and bamboo shoots. Breeders and vets will be on hand to regularly monitor the giant pandas.

After arriving at Madrid Zoo Aquarium in Spain, the Chinese team will stay for about three months to help the pandas during their quarantine period, and to complete stress adaptation and behavioral training, and help them adjust to their new environment.

Meanwhile, they will offer technical guidance and training to the zoo staff.

China and Spain signed an agreement in 2007 to improve giant panda protection and promote cooperation in endangered species and biodiversity. To date, six panda cubs have been successfully born and bred thanks to the joint efforts.

