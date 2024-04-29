China's Giant Panda Couple Set Off For Spain
Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2024 | 02:41 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Giant panda couple Jin Xi and Zhu Yu left the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu in Sichuan Province for Spain at 11:25 am on Monday, the National Forestry and Grassland Administration said.
To ensure the health and safety of the giant pandas during the flight, the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding prepared bespoke transport cages loaded with fresh bamboo and bamboo shoots. Breeders and vets will be on hand to regularly monitor the giant pandas.
After arriving at Madrid Zoo Aquarium in Spain, the Chinese team will stay for about three months to help the pandas during their quarantine period, and to complete stress adaptation and behavioral training, and help them adjust to their new environment.
Meanwhile, they will offer technical guidance and training to the zoo staff.
China and Spain signed an agreement in 2007 to improve giant panda protection and promote cooperation in endangered species and biodiversity. To date, six panda cubs have been successfully born and bred thanks to the joint efforts.
Recent Stories
SIC chief asks PTI leaders to resign from assemblies
Pakistan working tirelessly to eradicate polio from country: PM
IHC Justice Sattar dismisses pleas moved by FIA, PEMRA and PTA in audio leaks ca ..
Gillespie, Kirsten feature in 48th edition of PCB Podcast
Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank
Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on viral on social media
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024
Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day
Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand
More Stories From World
-
China's energy storage capacity expands to support low-carbon goals11 minutes ago
-
China renews yellow alert for rainstorms12 minutes ago
-
Scotland's first minister to resign: media12 minutes ago
-
South Africa's Ramaphosa fights for political future in tight vote12 minutes ago
-
Xi, Macron to discuss Ukraine during China leader's visit12 minutes ago
-
China expresses grave concerns over Japan's planned export controls12 minutes ago
-
Four things we learned in Spain's Matchday 3422 minutes ago
-
China's cultural sector continues to pick up in Q122 minutes ago
-
China expects 270 million daily trips during upcoming Labor Day holiday22 minutes ago
-
ChiNext Index closes higher Monday23 minutes ago
-
Kenya dam bursts, killing at least 42: governor32 minutes ago
-
Nine face trial in Germany for alleged far-right coup plot32 minutes ago