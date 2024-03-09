China's NEVs Provide Engine For Technological Development In New Era
Faizan Hashmi Published March 09, 2024 | 10:41 AM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) China's new energy vehicles combined with advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence power grids provide an all-round engine for domestic technological development in the new era.
"We should explore low-speed driverless driving in limited scenarios by establishing low-speed driverless driving + energy replenishment pilot areas at night, moving the electricity load from the peak period during the day to the low period at night, and transforming charging from active behavior to automated roaming. services, thereby forming a win-win situation for the power grid, users, charging station operators, and car companies. Relevant policies and pilots will also be applicable to scenarios such as users' autonomous parking at night and low-speed logistics," He Xiaopeng, Deputy to the 14th NPC, Chairman & CEO of XPeng, noted.
He pointed out that as of December 2023, there were a total of 20.41 million new energy vehicles in the country. However, with the accelerated penetration of NEVs, the construction of charging infrastructure still faces a series of challenges. Besides, disordered charging by users and breakthrough of ultra-fast charging technology, also brings challenges to the stability of the power grid.
"Autonomous pile-seeking charging could to a great extent activate night charging scenarios as well as improve the utilization rate of charging infrastructure, whereas, this idea still lacks the support of relevant policies and regulations thus requires multi-party cooperation," the NEV pioneer added.
Facing the blue ocean of flying cars, He Xiaopeng indicated that "flying cars, as advanced intelligent transportation, are becoming a hot field that China, the United States, Japan and EU are rushing to rush into", CEN reported.
"At present, China is at the forefront in the research and development of land and air amphibious flying cars. However, as a brand-new invention, flying cars and the corresponding product regulations and certification efficiency cannot meet the current urgent market demand. Increasing efforts to encourage the development of flying cars is a significant issue at this stage for us to develop new quality productive forces and promote the scale of the manned low-altitude economic industry."
To this end, He Xiaopeng listed three development suggestions in the motion. "First of all, it is of great importance to accelerate the forward-looking top-level design and planning of flying cars in terms of product management, product certification, standard system design, etc., and promote the internationalization of Chinese standards."
"Secondly, build a complete flying car operating system, starting from the driver's qualifications, airspace, operation management and other aspects to support the large-scale application of products."
"Finally, we should refer to the development experience of the NEV industry, coordinate industrial policies and resource guarantees, promoting the rapid development of the flying car industry. Specific suggestions need include the establishment of industry funds, construction of flying car industrial parks and operation demonstration areas, built of relevant industry institutions, and all that."
APP/asg
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024
Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..
Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's Day in Hyderabad
27th Textile Asia Int'l Trade Fair inaugurated
Nigeria's kidnapping crisis
AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to global prominence
TNF establishes first boarding school to promote national harmony: Dr Khurram Ta ..
Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants Mirpurkhas citizens
NA allows use of its Hall for elections
Women strength instrumental in nurturing future leaders: Maryam Khan
Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq felicitates Shehbaz Sharif on assumption of PM office
More Stories From World
-
Drones, drugs & destruction: The gangs plaguing Haiti10 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP-WTA Indian Wells results - 2nd update10 minutes ago
-
James Anderson: five great Test hauls on road to 70010 minutes ago
-
James Anderson, England's enduring 'king of swing'20 minutes ago
-
China's traditional weaving magic to tap international market20 minutes ago
-
Oscars night: five things to watch20 minutes ago
-
Best picture Oscar winners of past 20 years20 minutes ago
-
France seek better fortune against winless Wales20 minutes ago
-
Sinner, Swiatek steam ahead, Murray out at Indian Wells20 minutes ago
-
Edwards backs 'momentum-maker' Meafou on France debut against Wales20 minutes ago
-
Ireland votes to update constitution on women, family30 minutes ago
-
'Battle tested' USA face free-scoring Brazil in Gold Cup final30 minutes ago