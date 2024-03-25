Open Menu

China's Top Legislator Zhao Leji To Attend Boao Forum For Asia Annual Conference 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2024 | 04:50 PM

China's top legislator Zhao Leji to attend Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2024

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China, Zhao Leji will attend the opening plenary of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2024 in Hainan on invitation and deliver a keynote speech on March 28, Chinese Foreign Ministry announced on Monday.

The Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2024 will be held from March 26 to 29 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province.

This year's event will focus on how the international community can work together to deal with challenges and shoulder responsibilities, according to BFA Secretary General Li Baodong.

National leaders, government officials, heads of international organizations, businesspeople, experts in various fields and the press will be invited to the 2024 conference, he said.

Panel discussions will be arranged around four major topics: the global economy, social development, international cooperation, and scientific and technological innovation.

The BFA announced earlier the theme of this year's conference as "Asia and the World: Common Challenges, Shared Responsibilities."

BFA Secretary General Li Baodong said that pursuing peace, seeking development, and promoting cooperation remain the dominant and shared aspirations of the international community.

Noting that nations should collectively address various global challenges and jointly shoulder the responsibility for promoting peace and prosperity, Li said that BFA hopes to call on nations to bolster unity and cooperation, rebuild confidence and trust, and collectively foster peace and development.

Related Topics

World China March Congress Event From Government Asia Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Establishment of Pakistan's largest IT Park in Isl ..

Establishment of Pakistan's largest IT Park in Islamabad approved under SIFC

1 hour ago
 Tarar asks PTI to engage in positive politics, pla ..

Tarar asks PTI to engage in positive politics, play role for charter of economy

1 hour ago
 e-Pay Punjab Collects Rs 400 Billion Revenue Throu ..

E-Pay Punjab Collects Rs 400 Billion Revenue Through 50 Million+ Transactions

2 hours ago
 Transitioning from Tangled Cables To Seamless MagC ..

Transitioning from Tangled Cables To Seamless MagCharge Solution In Android phon ..

2 hours ago
 Aitchison College Principal resigns over fines dis ..

Aitchison College Principal resigns over fines dispute

3 hours ago
 Beyond Wires: A Secure and Efficient Charging Expe ..

Beyond Wires: A Secure and Efficient Charging Experience is upon us

3 hours ago
Three suspects of attacking woman for wearing Arab ..

Three suspects of attacking woman for wearing Arabic attire secure bail

3 hours ago
 Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to ..

Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to his wife Sana

5 hours ago
 PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp i ..

PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp in Kakul tomorrow

5 hours ago
 Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcom ..

Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcoming series

5 hours ago
 Hindu community celebrates Holi today

Hindu community celebrates Holi today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2024

7 hours ago

More Stories From World