China's Top Legislator Zhao Leji To Attend Boao Forum For Asia Annual Conference 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2024 | 04:50 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China, Zhao Leji will attend the opening plenary of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2024 in Hainan on invitation and deliver a keynote speech on March 28, Chinese Foreign Ministry announced on Monday.
The Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2024 will be held from March 26 to 29 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province.
This year's event will focus on how the international community can work together to deal with challenges and shoulder responsibilities, according to BFA Secretary General Li Baodong.
National leaders, government officials, heads of international organizations, businesspeople, experts in various fields and the press will be invited to the 2024 conference, he said.
Panel discussions will be arranged around four major topics: the global economy, social development, international cooperation, and scientific and technological innovation.
The BFA announced earlier the theme of this year's conference as "Asia and the World: Common Challenges, Shared Responsibilities."
BFA Secretary General Li Baodong said that pursuing peace, seeking development, and promoting cooperation remain the dominant and shared aspirations of the international community.
Noting that nations should collectively address various global challenges and jointly shoulder the responsibility for promoting peace and prosperity, Li said that BFA hopes to call on nations to bolster unity and cooperation, rebuild confidence and trust, and collectively foster peace and development.
