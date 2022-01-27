UrduPoint.com

China's Yunnan Province Sees Blooming Flower Export In 2021

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2022 | 04:38 PM

China's Yunnan Province sees blooming flower export in 2021

Yunnan Province, the main supplier of flowers in China, reported robust export of fresh-cut flowers in 2021, the local customs authority said

KUNMING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Yunnan Province, the main supplier of flowers in China, reported robust export of fresh-cut flowers in 2021, the local customs authority said.

The export value of Yunnan's fresh-cut flowers hit 520 million Yuan (about 82 million U.S. Dollars) last year, up 3.9 percent year on year, ranking first nationwide, according to Kunming Customs in the provincial capital.

Flowers from Yunnan are exported to over 40 countries and regions, the customs said.The production of fresh-cut flowers in the province now accounts for more than 70 percent of the market share nationwide.

To support the province's flower industry, preferential tariff policies have been introduced to reduce the costs born by importing enterprises and improve the local business environment.

Meanwhile, the southwest China province has also greatly improved the efficiency of its customs clearance to facilitate fresh-flower export.Kunming Dounan Flower Market is now Asia's largest fresh-cut flower trading market and a reliable barometer of China's flower market prowess.

Related Topics

Business China Kunming Market From Industry Share Asia Million

Recent Stories

PSL 2022: Muhammad Amir is unlikely to play openin ..

PSL 2022: Muhammad Amir is unlikely to play opening match today

25 minutes ago
 CM Murad Ali Shah Sindh forms committee to inquire ..

CM Murad Ali Shah Sindh forms committee to inquire into incident took place duri ..

2 minutes ago
 Computer lab inaugurated

Computer lab inaugurated

2 minutes ago
 Negative thinking leads to depression: psychologis ..

Negative thinking leads to depression: psychologist

2 minutes ago
 Shahid Afridi tests positive for Covid-19

Shahid Afridi tests positive for Covid-19

35 minutes ago
 Xi stresses modernizing rural areas

Xi stresses modernizing rural areas

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>