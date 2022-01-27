Yunnan Province, the main supplier of flowers in China, reported robust export of fresh-cut flowers in 2021, the local customs authority said

KUNMING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Yunnan Province, the main supplier of flowers in China, reported robust export of fresh-cut flowers in 2021, the local customs authority said.

The export value of Yunnan's fresh-cut flowers hit 520 million Yuan (about 82 million U.S. Dollars) last year, up 3.9 percent year on year, ranking first nationwide, according to Kunming Customs in the provincial capital.

Flowers from Yunnan are exported to over 40 countries and regions, the customs said.The production of fresh-cut flowers in the province now accounts for more than 70 percent of the market share nationwide.

To support the province's flower industry, preferential tariff policies have been introduced to reduce the costs born by importing enterprises and improve the local business environment.

Meanwhile, the southwest China province has also greatly improved the efficiency of its customs clearance to facilitate fresh-flower export.Kunming Dounan Flower Market is now Asia's largest fresh-cut flower trading market and a reliable barometer of China's flower market prowess.