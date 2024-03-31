Chinese educationist working for skill development of Pakistani youth, job placement

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) A Chinese educationist is making tireless efforts for the skill development of Pakistani youth and their job placement in the Chinese companies thus further promoting all-weather friendship between China and Pakistan.

Max Ma, CEO of UNI Services, based in Pakistan for the last 18 years, is contributing to Pakistani youth skills technical education, vocational training, Chinese language education and Pakistani youth job placement service.

Talking to APP, Max Ma also expressed his commitment for made-in-Pakistan products sales promotion through Kashgar based Pakistan National Pavilion and on-line sales.

Expressing his deep love and affection with Pakistan, the CEO said that he is helping Pakistani youth to get skills, technical education and vocational training in collaboration with the Chinese education institution.

After completion of their training, he recommends these Pakistani youth for good jobs in the Chinese companies abroad especially in Middle East countries through job placement service.

"I strongly promote Chinese language and Chinese culture subjects education for the Primary, middle, and high school and TVET students for better study and work opportunities in China," he added.

He is also working to introduce Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) technology including herb farming, TCM herb manufacture, TCM treatment in hospital and clinics and TCM Academia.

Max Ma is also keen to promote tourism between China and Pakistan and working to establish hotel service from Pakistan to Kashgar, Urumqi in Xinjiang, Lanzhou in Gansu province and Xi'an in Shaanxi province along ancient silk routes.

He said that the top leadership and relevant people from the academic and business circles have appreciated the work done by his team for the youth of Pakistan.

"In more than two years, we have travelled more than 60,000 kilometers in all provinces of Pakistan, conducted filed research and inspected more than 50 vocational schools and colleges. We believe that service solutions come from the market and serve the market."

"Our team will continue to work hard in the future and I hope that Pakistani youth can study hard, learn Chinese language well, understand Chinese culture, have vocational skills and finally find a good job," he added.

APP/asg