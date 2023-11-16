Chinese, Japanese entrepreneurs, former officials call for building bilateral ties for new era

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) -- Business leaders and former high-ranking officials from China and Japan have called for building bilateral relations suiting the new era at the ninth round of Sino-Japanese Entrepreneurs and Former High-level Officials Dialogue held in the Japanese capital.

A joint statement issued after the two-day dialogue concluded on Wednesday said that creating a free and open business environment is indispensable to post-COVID-19 economic recovery, and that it is necessary to uphold and strengthen international economic order and reform the World Trade Organization (WTO) for it to play an improved role.