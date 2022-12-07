UrduPoint.com

Chinese President Arrives In Saudi Arabia To Attend Inaugural Sino-Arab Summit

Umer Jamshaid Published December 07, 2022 | 10:24 PM

Chinese President Arrives in Saudi Arabia to Attend Inaugural Sino-Arab Summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping has arrived in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh, to attend the first-ever Sino-Arab summit, state-owned China Central Television reported on Wednesday.

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) Chinese President Xi Jinping has arrived in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh, to attend the first-ever Sino-Arab summit, state-owned China Central Television reported on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said that the Chinese leader would pay a state visit to Saudi Arabia from December 7-10.

The spokeswoman added that Xi would attend the China-Gulf Cooperation Council summit, as well as the Sino-Arab summit, which will be an "epoch-making milestone" in the development of Sino-Arab relations.

