(@FahadShabbir)

Ties between China and Russia represent a good example of a new type of bilateral relations based on a record-high level of mutual understanding, with both regarding each other as key strategic partners, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) Ties between China and Russia represent a good example of a new type of bilateral relations based on a record-high level of mutual understanding, with both regarding each other as key strategic partners, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow-Beijing bilateral relations had reached a new level and were more than just a military and a political alliance. The minister also noted that the United States was trying to punish Russia and China with sanctions and security forces' provocations.

"We have noticed Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's positive remarks on our bilateral relations that reflect the high level of mutual understanding between China and Russia concerning the evolution of our relations.

China highly appreciates it," Lijian told a briefing.

There is no limit for Russia-China mutual trust, according to the spokesman.

"Russian-Chinese relations are the classical example of new type international relations. Russia and China are not interested in the cold war mentality of who is not friend is an enemy, as well as in creation of various self-interest alliances and groups," the spokesman added.

Last July, the Russian-Chinese Treaty of Good Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation was extended for another five years. Russia-China trade in 2021 hit a new record, exceeding $130 billion.