ChiNext Index Closes Higher Friday
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2024 | 01:30 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, gained 0.63 percent to close at 1,818.2 points Friday.
The ChiNext Index, together with the Shenzhen Component Index and other indices, reflects the performance of stocks listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.
