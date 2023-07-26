Open Menu

Chisinau's Decision To Reduce Russia's Diplomatic Presence Will Affect Citizens - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 26, 2023 | 11:12 PM

Chisinau's Decision to Reduce Russia's Diplomatic Presence Will Affect Citizens - Moscow

Chisinau's decision to reduce Russia's diplomatic presence in Moldova will affect Moldovan citizens as they will be limited in receiving Russian consular services, Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) Chisinau's decision to reduce Russia's diplomatic presence in Moldova will affect Moldovan citizens as they will be limited in receiving Russian consular services, Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu said that Chisinau has decided to cut Russia's diplomatic staff � 22 diplomats and 23 technical workers will leave the Russian Embassy in Chisinau.

"The decision of Chisinau will affect, first of all, Moldovan citizens who, due to the anti-Russian policy of the authorities of their country, will be objectively limited in receiving Russian consular services and maintaining cultural, educational, spiritual, business and human contacts with Russia," the statement said.

Related Topics

Business Russia Chisinau Moldova All

Recent Stories

EasyLease revenue grows by 37.5% to AED139 million ..

EasyLease revenue grows by 37.5% to AED139 million in H1 2023

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner Malakand Division visits flood affect ..

Commissioner Malakand Division visits flood affected areas

5 minutes ago
 Russia, Mozambique Hold Security Consultations in ..

Russia, Mozambique Hold Security Consultations in Maputo - Security Council

5 minutes ago
 Kirby Says No Links Between Reed's Fighting in Ukr ..

Kirby Says No Links Between Reed's Fighting in Ukraine, US Efforts to Bring Amer ..

5 minutes ago
 Skilled workforce pillar of economic development, ..

Skilled workforce pillar of economic development, prosperity: President KATI

11 minutes ago
 Quetta, adjoining areas receive rain

Quetta, adjoining areas receive rain

11 minutes ago
7th Muharram procession concludes peacefully amid ..

7th Muharram procession concludes peacefully amid strict security measures

11 minutes ago
 US Summer Oil Demand Underwhelms Despite End to Su ..

US Summer Oil Demand Underwhelms Despite End to Supply Injections From Strategic ..

11 minutes ago
 BRT Service to remain suspended on 9th & 10th Muha ..

BRT Service to remain suspended on 9th & 10th Muharram

11 minutes ago
 Govts, donors working on project for construction ..

Govts, donors working on project for construction of 2mn housing units for flood ..

14 minutes ago
 Think-tank-FIKR calls for resetting NFC award to d ..

Think-tank-FIKR calls for resetting NFC award to develop merged districts

14 minutes ago
 Member CPEC Higher Education Commission visits UAF ..

Member CPEC Higher Education Commission visits UAF

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World