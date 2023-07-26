(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) Chisinau's decision to reduce Russia's diplomatic presence in Moldova will affect Moldovan citizens as they will be limited in receiving Russian consular services, Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu said that Chisinau has decided to cut Russia's diplomatic staff � 22 diplomats and 23 technical workers will leave the Russian Embassy in Chisinau.

"The decision of Chisinau will affect, first of all, Moldovan citizens who, due to the anti-Russian policy of the authorities of their country, will be objectively limited in receiving Russian consular services and maintaining cultural, educational, spiritual, business and human contacts with Russia," the statement said.