CIA Officer Killed In Somalia Last Weekend - Reports
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 05:10 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) A Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) officer has died from an injury sustained during a mission in Somalia last weekend, CNN reported citing a former senior US administration official familiar with the matter.
The report on Wednesday said the CIA officer was a former US Navy Seal, but the identity of the officer has not been made public.