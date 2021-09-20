(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) No serious systemic violations that could affect the results of the vote were recorded at Russia's parliamentary elections, Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) observer mission chief Ilhom Nematov said on Monday.

"The observer mission did not record any serious systemic violations that could have any influence on the results of the vote," Nematov told the Russian Central Election Commission.

"The elections ... were held in line with the electoral legislation in force in the country, they were open and competitive," the CIS observer mission head added.