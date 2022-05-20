CIS Says Council of Heads of Government to Hold Next Meeting in Nur-Sultan in November

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) The next meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Council of Heads of Government will be held in Nur-Sultan in November, the CIS Executive Committee said on Friday.

"On May 20, 2022, under the chairmanship of Kazakhstan, a regular meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States was held via videoconferencing.

It was decided to hold the next meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States in Nur-Sultan in November," the CIS body said in a statement.