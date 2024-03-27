Clean Energy Expo China 2024 being held in Beijing

The Clean Energy Expo China 2024 (CEEC-2024), is being held in Beijing from Mar. 26 to 28, featuring exhibitions, forums, seminars and trade fairs

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) The Clean Energy Expo China 2024 (CEEC-2024), is being held in Beijing from Mar. 26 to 28, featuring exhibitions, forums, seminars and trade fairs.

With an exhibition area of about 50,000 square meters, the three-day expo themed "Clean Energy Helps Build New Power System" has attracted more than 800 entities, among which are international companies including but not limited to Caterpillar, Bureau Veritas, Howden, as well as domestic new energy leaders, cover Trina Solar, JA solar, Huawei, BYD, LONGi, sungrow, and the like.

Exhibits contain wind energy, photovoltaics, hydrogen energy, and energy storage. It is expected that more than 1,000 new technologies, products and application scenario cases will be displayed in three days.

In addition, the China Clean Power Summit, the 2nd New Energy International Cooperation Forum, the International (China-US) Clean Energy Cooperation Forum, the Photovoltaic Market Development Forum, the 2nd China Energy Storage Conference, and the International Hydrogen Energy Technology Innovation Cooperation Forum will be held concurrently, during which 300 experts and entrepreneurs would speak freely to further expand the development space of the clean energy industry, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

Hydrogen, being the key to the future development of the new energy field, the Hydrogen Energy & Fuel Cells Expo China 2024 will be held at the same time.

As one of the most complete exhibition platforms for the hydrogen industry chain in China, the exhibits cover hydrogen production, storage, transportation, hydrogenation, and use, with the theme of "Hydrogen Energy Helps Plan and Build a New Energy System".

Hydrogen Energy Expo, not only a variety of high-end hydrogenated models such as cars, heavy trucks, bicycles, and tricycles, but also multitudinous application scenarios such as hydrogenation ships, aviation, hydrogen metallurgy, hydrogen methanol, hydrogen alkane, and hydrogen subways would be mushroomed on the trot.

Equipment in all aspects of the industrial chain including the high-flow diaphragm compressor of the 70 MPa hydrogenation station and the integrated mobile hydrogen quality analyzer for fuel cells would also catch the eyes of audience home and abroad in an all-round way.

As a clean, low-carbon, high calorific value, and diverse source of green energy, hydrogen is known as the ultimate energy in the 21st century. The heat of combustion per kilogram of hydrogen is approximately 3 times that of gasoline, 3.9 times that of alcohol, and 4.5 times that of coke.

The 2024 government work report explicitly mentions hydrogen energy for the first time, treating hydrogen as an important direction in cultivating new quality productive forces.

According to statistics from the China Hydrogen Alliance, by 2025, the output value of China's hydrogen energy industry will reach 1 trillion yuan. Green electricity hydrogen production based on wind power and photovoltaics could become a porter of renewable energy to strongly support the realization of China's dual carbon goals.

Taking advantage of excellent opportunity of the rapid development of the global new energy industry, the CEEC 2024 would become an international exchange platform for the entire industry chain of new energy, including hydrogen.

