Colombia Expands COVID-19 Vaccination Program To People Aged Over 45

Wed 16th June 2021 | 08:50 AM

Colombia Expands COVID-19 Vaccination Program to People Aged Over 45

BOGOTA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Colombia began on Tuesday immunization against COVID-19 for residents aged 45 to 49 years without concomitant diseases, as well as priority groups at this stage of vaccination - prisoners and prison staff, homeless people and rescuers.

"We are starting immunization in the fourth phase priority groups, including people between 45 and 49 years old. They will have to sign up for an injection by Friday, and from Saturday these people will be able to come without an appointment," Health Minister Fernando Ruiz said.

The Colombian government plans to vaccinate 37 million people, that is, 70 percent of the population, by the end of 2021 and thus provide herd immunity.

To date, 3.87 million people have been fully vaccinated, and about 5.4 million have received one of two shots so far.

Colombia set a new record of the number of deaths from COVID-19 per day the day before - 588. Overall, 96,366 people have died from complications since March 2020. The total number of detected infections is 3.77 million.

