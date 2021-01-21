Colombia reports 17,908 new COVID-19 cases

Colombia registered 17,908 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 1,956,979, said the Ministry of Health and Social Protection on Wednesday

BOGOTA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Colombia registered 17,908 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 1,956,979, said the Ministry of Health and Social Protection on Wednesday.

The country reported 390 more deaths, raising the national death toll to 49,792, with a total of 1,786,170 recoveries, said the ministry.

The Colombian government has extended the health emergency until Feb. 28, urging people to avoid crowds and observe safety measures to curb the spread of the virus.