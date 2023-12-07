(@ChaudhryMAli88)

COLOMBO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) -- The Colombo Port City has great potential to facilitate the economic transformation Sri Lanka seeks, Central Bank Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe said on Thursday.

Weerasinghe told reporters that the Colombo Port City is likely to become a global commercial hub featuring local and international businesses.

"We believe this project will change the fate of the country," he said.

International accounting agencies have estimated that the Port City will attract investments worth 15 billion U.S. dollars, Weerasinghe said.

The governor added that China has facilitated a number of infrastructure developments in the South Asian country, paving the way for socio-economic development.