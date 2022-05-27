Contemporary Art Exhibition Inspired by Walking Culture Opens in Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) The exhibition and performance project called Tochka 55.754630, 37.638530 exploring the culture of walking kicked off in Moscow on Friday, bringing together a variety of art styles ranging from audiovisual art to graphics and photography, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The title of the exhibition, arranged by graduates of the Garage Museum and National Research University Higher school of Economics master's program, refers to the geographical coordinates of the gallery. The event seeks to exploit space to initiate dialogue with the visitors, combining installations, video and audio art, graphics, painting, and photography, kinetic and digital art.

"Walking is a habitual activity for every human being. We frequently take walks to relax, to dream, to get distracted. The exhibition offers a step away from the stereotypical understanding of walking as a recreational practice. The curators of the project see this process as a resetting of the perception of the surrounding landscape and the stories and events associated with it," the exhibition's curatorial statement read.

The exhibition consists of four sections. The first includes a zine route with sound recordings, as well as transportation of visitors in times of the world's first nuclear accident in Russia's Urals. The second section is devoted to the walking as a way of escaping reality in the form of an interactive walk on satellite maps as well as audio art.

The third section looks into person and their communication with others through political lens. One of the works unveils contrast between non-political space and foisting of the Soviet ideology. The other, on the contrary, plunges into the political space of the former correctional labor camp in Chelyabinsk, showing the traumatic experience of the prisoners. In the fourth section, the project examines the walk as a procedural activity, opening up space for chance and play.

The exhibition will be complemented by a public program, including sessions of Randonautica and a series of events on reportage photography, as well as specialized guided tours for blind people. The exhibition will last through July 3.