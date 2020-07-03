STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) Copenhagen's iconic Little Mermaid statue has been spray-painted overnight, with the words "Racist Fish" scrawled over its stone base in black paint.

Photos of the much-vandalized bronze were published by Danish newspapers. The Ekstra Bladet daily reported that police had searched the statue for clues.

"We have been out there looking for clues, and now these clues will help us understand whether we can proceed with the probe," Superintendent Jesper Frandsen was quoted as saying.

The tribute to Hans Christian Andersen's fairy-tale princess has been a regular target for attacks since it was unveiled in 1913. Her likeness has been beheaded twice, doused with paint, draped in Muslim clothing and more recently graffitied with a "Free Hong Kong" slogan.