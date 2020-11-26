Coronavirus toll after 1100 GMT Thursday

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,422,951 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Thursday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,422,951 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Thursday.

At least 60,427,590 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 38,532,900 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Wednesday, 12,351 new deaths and 635,138 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 2,439 new deaths, followed by Mexico with 858 and Italy with 722.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 262,283 deaths from 12,778,254 cases. At least 4,835,956 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 170,769 deaths from 6,166,606 cases, India with 135,223 deaths from 9,266,705 cases, Mexico with 103,597 deaths from 1,070,487 cases, and the United Kingdom with 56,533 deaths from 1,557,007 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 138 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Peru with 108, Spain 94 and Italy 86.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 86,490 cases, including 4,634 deaths and 81,550 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 440,211 deaths from 12,673,887 cases, Europe 390,074 deaths from 17,166,670 infections, and the United States and Canada 273,972 deaths from 13,123,532 cases.

Asia has reported 190,919 deaths from 12,110,417 cases, the middle East 76,191 deaths from 3,214,016 cases, Africa 50,643 deaths from 2,108,855 cases, and Oceania 941 deaths from 30,221 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.