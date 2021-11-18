UrduPoint.com

Corruption And Covid In Spotlight As Tonga Votes

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 11:17 AM

Corruption and Covid in spotlight as Tonga votes

Tongans headed to the polls Thursday with corruption and the recent arrival of a single case of Covid-19 top of the agenda for voters in the tiny South Pacific kingdom

Nuku'alofa, Tonga, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Tongans headed to the polls Thursday with corruption and the recent arrival of a single case of Covid-19 top of the agenda for voters in the tiny South Pacific kingdom.

Campaigning for this year's poll has been muted because of travel restrictions imposed after Tonga recorded its first coronavirus case earlier this month -- a traveller who tested positive while in quarantine after arriving from New Zealand.

The case ended Tonga's run as one of the last virus-free locations in the world, although it was later found to be a weak positive result.

However, there are concerns about the health system's ability to cope if the virus does spread into the community.

The nation of 106,000 was under feudal rule until 2010, when the monarchy boosted democratic representation in the wake of rioting four years earlier that razed the capital Nuku'alofa's downtown area.

But a string of political scandals and perceptions of government incompetence have eroded faith in the fledgling democracy's institutions.

A survey released by watchdog Transparency International this week found 62 percent of respondents thought corruption was a major problem, with almost 50 percent saying they had direct experience of bribery involving government officials.

In the lead-up to the election, King Tupou VI highlighted a need for the government to use taxpayers' money wisely and said Tonga faced many challenges including drug abuse, climate change and the pandemic.

The 26-seat parliament has 17 members elected by the people with nine places held by hereditary nobles.

There's a widely held perception that the parliament, or Fale Alea, is self-serving and distracted from national issues by party politics.

Elected members have access to a constituency fund of around $130,000 to spend in their villages but critics question whether it is used for pork barrelling.

Disaffection among the electorate can be seen in voter turnout, which has fallen steadily since reforms were introduced, barely exceeding 50 percent in 2019, when a by-election was held after prime minister Akilisi Pohiva died in office.

Current Prime Minister Pohiva Tuionetoa, no relation to his late predecessor, has been criticised for showering infrastructure spending on his constituency and hosting lavish national tours with feasting and prayers "to protect Tonga from Covid-19".

Election supervisor Pita Vuki said the number of ballot boxes had been increased, with every village now having one, as he urged the territory's 62,000 registered voters to exercise their democratic right.

There was no opinion polling ahead of the vote, making the outcome difficult to predict.

Polls closed at 4:00pm local time (0300 GMT) and results of individual seats were likely to be known late Thursday.

The winners will then enter negotiations on possible coalitions and it could be days before it is known if Prime Minister Pohiva Tuionetoa will retain the office he has held since 2019.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Prime Minister World Parliament Democracy Vote Died Tours Pita Tonga Money 2019 From Government Top New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RPT - US-China Business Council Says Wanted Biden, ..

RPT - US-China Business Council Says Wanted Biden, Xi to Focus on Trade, Market ..

2 minutes ago
 ANALYSIS - Biden-Xi Summit to Bring Brief Period o ..

ANALYSIS - Biden-Xi Summit to Bring Brief Period of Calming to Two Superpowers

2 minutes ago
 RPT - US-China Business Council Welcomes Decision ..

RPT - US-China Business Council Welcomes Decision to Ease Visa Regime for Journa ..

2 minutes ago
 Two Migrants Hospitalized From Belarus-Poland Bord ..

Two Migrants Hospitalized From Belarus-Poland Border - Belarusian Health Ministr ..

2 minutes ago
 HBL Prestige Lounge inaugurated in Sialkot

HBL Prestige Lounge inaugurated in Sialkot

10 minutes ago
 ICC thanks Dubai Police for their contribution to ..

ICC thanks Dubai Police for their contribution to a successful Men’s T20 World ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.