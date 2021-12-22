UrduPoint.com

Court On MH17 Will Make Everything Possible To Blame Russia - Lavrov

Court on MH17 Will Make Everything Possible to Blame Russia - Lavrov

The District Court of The Hague hearing the case of the MH17 plane crash is making attempts to blame Russia for everything, this is unacceptable, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021)

"We see, of course, attempts (by the court) to create the impression that this is not a criminal case but a state problem since Russia allegedly led these people. This is totally unacceptable," Lavrov said in an interview with Russia Today.

