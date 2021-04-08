COVAX Organization Sends 38Mln Vaccine Doses to 100 Nations in 42 Days - UNICEF

The COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) has so far successfully distributed 38 million doses of three brands of coronavirus vaccines to more than 100 countries in 42 days, the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF), which oversees the program, said in a press release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) The COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) has so far successfully distributed 38 million doses of three brands of coronavirus vaccines to more than 100 countries in 42 days, the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF), which oversees the program, said in a press release on Thursday.

"COVAX reaches over 100 economies, 42 s days after first international delivery," the release said. "The COVAX Facility has now delivered life-saving vaccines to over 100 economies since making its first international delivery to Ghana on February 24."

COVAX is a global initiative aimed at equitable access to coronavirus vaccines led by UNICEF, the release explained.

"So far, more than 38 million doses of vaccines from manufacturers AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech and Serum Institute of India (SII) have now been delivered, including 61 economies eligible for vaccines through the Gavi COVAX Advance Market Commitment," the release said.

Despite the reduced supply availability in March and April in part due to increased demand for coronavirus vaccines in India, COVAX expects to deliver doses to all participating economies that have requested vaccines in the first half of the year, the organization added.