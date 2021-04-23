UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 ACT Accelerator Achieves Goal As Several Vaccines Available - Tedros

Faizan Hashmi 14 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 06:30 PM

COVID-19 ACT Accelerator Achieves Goal as Several Vaccines Available - Tedros

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) The World Health Organization-led COVID-19 Tools Accelerator (ACT-A) achieved its first goal as several safe COVID-19 vaccines are available but there is still a "long way to go" to ensure global equality in access to the vaccines, WHO Secretary-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.

"The ACT-Accelerator was conceived with two aims: the rapid development of vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics, and equitable access to those tools. The first objective has been achieved. We now have several safe and effective vaccines to prevent COVID-19. We have rapid diagnostic tests for it, and we have oxygen and dexamethasone to treat it. But we have a long way to go on the second objective," Tedros said during a press conference.

