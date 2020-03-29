COVID-19 Death Toll in Armenia Rises to Three After Two Deaths Confirmed - Health Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) Two more people have died in Armenia after contracting COVID-19, raising the overall death toll in the country since the start of the outbreak to three, the Armenian Unified Infocenter announced on Sunday.

"The deaths of two people - a 55-year-old woman and a 73-year-old man, who both had COVID-19 and underlying health conditions, was confirmed at the Nork Infectious Diseases Hospital in Yerevan," the center confirmed in a Facebook post.

According to the latest official data, 407 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the country since the start of the outbreak.

A 30-day state of emergency was declared in Armenia on March 16 as part of efforts to curb the spread of the disease.

A nationwide lockdown was enforced on Wednesday and will be in place for one week. The restrictions forbid non-essential travel without required documentation.