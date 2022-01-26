COVID-19 lockdowns needed to protect Indigenous Australians: peak body

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CANBERRA, Jan. 26 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :A peak body representing Indigenous Australians has called for stricter health measures to protect vulnerable remote communities from coronavirus.

The Central Land Council (CLC) on Wednesday urged the Northern Territory (NT) and Federal government to collaborate on a "circuit breaker" lockdown of remote Indigenous communities.

"We need a circuit breaker to slow down the out-of-control spread of the virus in our communities," said CLC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Les Turner, according to The Canberra Times.

"Our people and their organizations are doing their bit. They now need both governments to stop burying their heads in the sand, face facts and back them.

" It came one day after the Central Australian Aboriginal Congress (CAAC) called for a Central Australia-wide lockdown.

"We need to see sharp and serious action to respond to what are growing case numbers in Alice Springs and surrounding Central Australian communities," said congress acting CEO Josie Douglas in a statement.

"We are calling for a complete lockdown of Central Australia to be implemented urgently. A Tsunami of COVID cases is coming and we need a circuit breaker."Australia on Wednesday reported more than 50,000 COVID-19 infections and 87 deaths, according to health department figures from states and territories.