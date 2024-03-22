Open Menu

Cricket: Bangladesh V Sri Lanka 1st Test Scoreboard

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka 1st Test scoreboard

Sylhet, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Scoreboard after Sri Lanka's first innings in the first Test against Bangladesh at Sylhet International cricket Stadium in Bangladesh on Friday:

Sri Lanka first innings

N. Madushka c Mehidy b Khaled 2

D. Karunaratne b Khaled 17

K. Mendis c Zakir b Khaled 16

A. Mathews run out 5

D. Chandimal c Mehidy b Shoriful 9

D. de Silva c Mehidy b Rana 102

K. Mendis c Liton b Rana 102

P. Jayasuriya c Liton b Rana 1

K. Rajitha not out 6

V.

Fernando c Liton b Taijul 9

L. Kumara run out 0

Extras (b2, lb4, nb5) 11

Total (all out; 68 overs) 280

Fall of wickets: 1-3 (Madushka), 2-40 (Mendis), 3-41 (Karunaratne), 4-47 (Mathews), 5-57 (Chandimal), 6-259 (Kamindu), 7-264 (De Silva), 8-265 (Jayasuriya), 9-278 (Fernando), 10-280 (Kumara)

Bowling: Shoriful 14-0-59-1, Khaled 17-2-72-3 (nb2), Nahid 14-2-87-3 (nb3), Taijul 13-6-31-1, Mehidy 10-1-25-0

Toss: Bangladesh

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Richard Illingworth (ENG)

tv Umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

