Cricket: Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Second Test Scoreboard
Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2024 | 04:40 PM
Chittagong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Scoreboard at the end of the first day in the second Test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Saturday:
Sri Lanka first innings
N. Madushka run out 57
D. Karunaratne b Hasan 86
K. Mendis c Mehidy b Shakib 93
A. Mathews c Mehidy b Hasan 23
D. Chandimal not out 34
D. de Silva not out 15
Extras (b4, lb2) 6
Total (four wickets; 90 overs) 314
To bat: K.
Mendis, P. Jayasuriya, A. Fernando, L. Kumara, V. Fernando
Fall of wickets: 1-96 (Madushka), 2-210 (Karunaratne), 3-263 (Kusal), 4-289 (Mathews)
Bowling: Khaled 10-1-41-0, Hasan 17-5-64-2, Shakib 18-2-60-1, Mehidy 28-4-95-0, Taijul 17-4-48-0
Toss: Sri Lanka
Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Rod Tucker (AUS)
tv Umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)
Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)
afp
