Cricket: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka second Test scoreboard

Chittagong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Scoreboard at the end of the first day in the second Test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Saturday:

Sri Lanka first innings

N. Madushka run out 57

D. Karunaratne b Hasan 86

K. Mendis c Mehidy b Shakib 93

A. Mathews c Mehidy b Hasan 23

D. Chandimal not out 34

D. de Silva not out 15

Extras (b4, lb2) 6

Total (four wickets; 90 overs) 314

To bat: K.

Mendis, P. Jayasuriya, A. Fernando, L. Kumara, V. Fernando

Fall of wickets: 1-96 (Madushka), 2-210 (Karunaratne), 3-263 (Kusal), 4-289 (Mathews)

Bowling: Khaled 10-1-41-0, Hasan 17-5-64-2, Shakib 18-2-60-1, Mehidy 28-4-95-0, Taijul 17-4-48-0

Toss: Sri Lanka

Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Rod Tucker (AUS)

tv Umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

