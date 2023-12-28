Cricket: South Africa v India 1st Test scoreboard

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Centurion, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Scoreboard at the end of South Africa's first innings on the third day of the first Test between South Africa and India at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday.

India, first innings, 245

South Africa, first innings

(overnight 256-5)

A. Markram c Rahul b Siraj 5

D. Elgar c Rahul b Thakur 185

T. de Zorzi c Jaiswal b Bumrah 28

K. Petersen b Bumrah 2

D. Bedingham b Siraj 56

K. Verreynne c Rahul b Krishna 4

M. Jansen not out 84

G. Coetzee c Siraj b Ashwin 19

K. Rabada b Bumrah 1

N.

Burger b Bumrah 0

T. Bavuma absent injured

Extras (lb13, nb9, w2) 24

Total (108.4 overs) 408

Fall of wickets: 1-11 (Markram), 2-104 (De Zorzi), 3-113 (Petersen), 4-244 (Bedingham), 5-249 (Verreynne), 6-360 (Elgar), 7-391 (Coetzee), 8-392 (Rabada), 9-408 (Burger)

Bowling: Bumrah 26.4-5-69-4, Siraj 24-1-91-2 (3nb, 1w), Thakur 19-2-101-1 (5nb), Krishna 20-2-93-1 (1nb, 1w), Ashwin 19-6-41-1

Match situation: South Africa lead by 163 runs on the first innings

Toss: South Africa

Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Langton Rusere (ZIM)

tv umpire: Ahsan Raza (PAK)

Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)