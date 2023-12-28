Cricket: South Africa v India 1st Test scoreboard

Final scoreboard on the third day of the first Test between South Africa and India at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday

India, first innings, 245

South Africa, first innings

(overnight 256-5)

A. Markram c Rahul b Siraj 5

D. Elgar c Rahul b Thakur 185

T. de Zorzi c Jaiswal b Bumrah 28

K. Petersen b Bumrah 2

D. Bedingham b Siraj 56

K. Verreynne c Rahul b Krishna 4

M. Jansen not out 84

G. Coetzee c Siraj b Ashwin 19

K. Rabada b Bumrah 1

N. Burger b Bumrah 0

T. Bavuma absent injured

Extras (lb13, nb9, w2) 24

Total (108.4 overs) 408

Fall of wickets: 1-11 (Markram), 2-104 (De Zorzi), 3-113 (Petersen), 4-244 (Bedingham), 5-249 (Verreynne), 6-360 (Elgar), 7-391 (Coetzee), 8-392 (Rabada), 9-408 (Burger)

Bowling: Bumrah 26.4-5-69-4, Siraj 24-1-91-2 (3nb, 1w), Thakur 19-2-101-1 (5nb), Krishna 20-2-93-1 (1nb, 1w), Ashwin 19-6-41-1

India, second innings

Y.

Jaiswal c Verreynne b Burger 5

R. Sharma b Rabada 0

S. Gill b Jansen 26

V. Kohli c Rabada b Jansen 76

S. Iyer b Jansen 6

K. Rahul c Markram b Burger 4

R. Ashwin c Bedingham b Burger 0

S. Thakur c Bedingham b Rabada 2

J. Bumrah run out (Elgar) 0

Mohammed Siraj c Verreynne b Burger 4

P. Krishna not out 0

Extras (lb2, w6) 8

Total (34.1 overs) 131

Fall of wickets: 1-5 (Sharma), 2-13 (Jaiswal), 3-52 (Gill), 4-72 (Iyer), 5-96 (Rahul), 6-96 (Ashwin), 7-105 (Thakur), 8-113 (Bumrah), 9-121 (Siraj), 10-131 (Kohli)

Bowling: Rabada 12-3-32-2 (1w), Burger 10-3-33-4 (1w), Jansen 7.1-1-36-3, Coetzee 5-0-28-0.

result: South Africa won by an innings and 32 runs

Series: South Africa lead the two-match series 1-0

Toss: South Africa

Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Langton Rusere (ZIM)

tv umpire: Ahsan Raza (PAK)

Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

Remaining match:

January 3-7, Cape Town