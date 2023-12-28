Open Menu

Cricket: South Africa V India 1st Test Scoreboard

Muhammad Irfan Published December 28, 2023 | 08:58 PM

Cricket: South Africa v India 1st Test scoreboard

Final scoreboard on the third day of the first Test between South Africa and India at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday

Centurion, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Final scoreboard on the third day of the first Test between South Africa and India at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday.

India, first innings, 245

South Africa, first innings

(overnight 256-5)

A. Markram c Rahul b Siraj 5

D. Elgar c Rahul b Thakur 185

T. de Zorzi c Jaiswal b Bumrah 28

K. Petersen b Bumrah 2

D. Bedingham b Siraj 56

K. Verreynne c Rahul b Krishna 4

M. Jansen not out 84

G. Coetzee c Siraj b Ashwin 19

K. Rabada b Bumrah 1

N. Burger b Bumrah 0

T. Bavuma absent injured

Extras (lb13, nb9, w2) 24

Total (108.4 overs) 408

Fall of wickets: 1-11 (Markram), 2-104 (De Zorzi), 3-113 (Petersen), 4-244 (Bedingham), 5-249 (Verreynne), 6-360 (Elgar), 7-391 (Coetzee), 8-392 (Rabada), 9-408 (Burger)

Bowling: Bumrah 26.4-5-69-4, Siraj 24-1-91-2 (3nb, 1w), Thakur 19-2-101-1 (5nb), Krishna 20-2-93-1 (1nb, 1w), Ashwin 19-6-41-1

India, second innings

Y.

Jaiswal c Verreynne b Burger 5

R. Sharma b Rabada 0

S. Gill b Jansen 26

V. Kohli c Rabada b Jansen 76

S. Iyer b Jansen 6

K. Rahul c Markram b Burger 4

R. Ashwin c Bedingham b Burger 0

S. Thakur c Bedingham b Rabada 2

J. Bumrah run out (Elgar) 0

Mohammed Siraj c Verreynne b Burger 4

P. Krishna not out 0

Extras (lb2, w6) 8

Total (34.1 overs) 131

Fall of wickets: 1-5 (Sharma), 2-13 (Jaiswal), 3-52 (Gill), 4-72 (Iyer), 5-96 (Rahul), 6-96 (Ashwin), 7-105 (Thakur), 8-113 (Bumrah), 9-121 (Siraj), 10-131 (Kohli)

Bowling: Rabada 12-3-32-2 (1w), Burger 10-3-33-4 (1w), Jansen 7.1-1-36-3, Coetzee 5-0-28-0.

result: South Africa won by an innings and 32 runs

Series: South Africa lead the two-match series 1-0

Toss: South Africa

Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Langton Rusere (ZIM)

tv umpire: Ahsan Raza (PAK)

Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

Remaining match:

January 3-7, Cape Town

Related Topics

India Lead South Africa Virat Kohli Paul Reiffel Chris Broad January TV P

Recent Stories

No shortage of electricity meters: FESCO Chief

No shortage of electricity meters: FESCO Chief

8 minutes ago
 CM KP distributes degrees, awards medals to medica ..

CM KP distributes degrees, awards medals to medical graduates

8 minutes ago
 Tobacco smoke contains chemicals that cause cance ..

Tobacco smoke contains chemicals that cause cancer: Cardiologist

8 minutes ago
 Delegation of OTOA calls on Home Minister

Delegation of OTOA calls on Home Minister

12 minutes ago
 Five killed in different incidents

Five killed in different incidents

12 minutes ago
 LHC grants protective bail to PTI candidate

LHC grants protective bail to PTI candidate

12 minutes ago
OWSD, KU-KIBGE organizes two day conference on bio ..

OWSD, KU-KIBGE organizes two day conference on biosafety in Pakistan

12 minutes ago
 Prosecutor General Punjab appoints PRO

Prosecutor General Punjab appoints PRO

12 minutes ago
 French father suspected of killing wife, children ..

French father suspected of killing wife, children 'heard voices'

12 minutes ago
 SIFC initiatives to start new phase of industriali ..

SIFC initiatives to start new phase of industrialization in Pakistan: Gohar Ejaz

12 minutes ago
 Pakistani delegation visits electric appliances ma ..

Pakistani delegation visits electric appliances manufacturer in Wenzhou, China

12 minutes ago
 Stock markets mixed as trading year nears end

Stock markets mixed as trading year nears end

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World