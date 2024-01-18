Cricket: Sri Lanka Vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20 Scores
Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2024 | 10:20 PM
Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Brief scores from the third and final T20 international between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Thursday:
Zimbabwe 82 all out in 14.1 overs (B. Bennett 29; W. Hasaranga 4-15) v Sri Lanka
Toss: Sri Lanka
Recent Stories
Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif
China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions
Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran
Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR
Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets
Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister
Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024
SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area
CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections
Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power
More Stories From World
-
Loeb's hopes of Dakar glory in ruins7 minutes ago
-
'Mature' Australia edge Syria to reach Asian Cup knockouts7 minutes ago
-
Nine children dead after boat capsizes in India7 minutes ago
-
Seven killed in Philippine landslide7 minutes ago
-
UN warns of near 'catastrophic' humanitarian situation in Gaza27 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results - 4th update47 minutes ago
-
Ecuador prosecutor probing TV studio attack killed: AG1 hour ago
-
Iran's strikes in Pakistani territory seriously violates UN Charter principles: Chinese analyst2 hours ago
-
WEF 2024 in Davos providing window to PV industry, not only for Pakistan3 hours ago
-
Rocky Balboa inspiring Alcaraz in Australian Open quest3 hours ago
-
Blinkova makes history as Alcaraz and Swiatek power on at Australian Open4 hours ago
-
Blinkova ousts Rybakina in history-making Australian Open tie-break4 hours ago