Cricket: Sri Lanka Vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20 Scores

Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2024 | 10:20 PM

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Brief scores from the third and final T20 international between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Thursday:

Zimbabwe 82 all out in 14.1 overs (B. Bennett 29; W. Hasaranga 4-15) v Sri Lanka

Toss: Sri Lanka

