Croatia Earthquake Death Toll Rises to At Least 5, Rescue Ongoing - Reports

The number of fatalities as a result of the earthquake in Croatia has risen to at least five, media reported citing authorities Tuesday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) The number of fatalities as a result of the earthquake in Croatia has risen to at least five, media reported citing authorities Tuesday.

A powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck the Balkan nation's heartland earlier in the day resulting in widespread damage with the town of Petrinja bearing the heaviest destruction.

Striking about 30 miles southeast of capital city Zagreb, the quake was followed by a series of tremors.

Croatian news portal Index.hr cited Petrinja mayor Darinko Dumbovic as confirming that five people have died, including a 12-year-old girl.

Rescue workers are still searching the rubble of collapsed buildings. A rescue dog helped locate a woman under the rubble in Petrinja. She was rescued with no life-threatening injuries.