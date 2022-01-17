Croatian Prime Minister Invites Russian Officials to Visit His Country - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) The Croatian leadership has sent invitations to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to visit the European country, Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman said on Monday.

"Our (Croatian) Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic has sent an invitation to your Prime Minister ... Misustin and also your President Vladimir Putin has an invitation to visit Croatia," Radman said at the meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The invitations have been also sent to the Russian ministers of justice and internal affairs, the diplomat added.