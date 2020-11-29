Croatian Prime Minister to Self-Isolate After Wife Contracts Coronavirus - Government

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2020) Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic will self-isolate for over one week after his wife tested positive for COVID-19, the country's government has announced.

"After the onset of a mild fever, the Prime Minister's wife took a test for #COVID19 on Saturday and tested positive.

Consequently @AndrejPlenkovic was tested on Saturday and his test was negative. He was assigned a measure of self-isolation for 10 days," government spokesman Marko Milic said on Twitter.

There are nearly 123,700 confirmed coronavirus cases in Croatia. On Saturday, the country's health authorities announced that 3,987 new COVID-19 cases had been registered in the past 24 hours. Croatia's total coronavirus death toll stands at 1,655 with 55 new deaths reported on Saturday.