Crown Prince Of Abu Dhabi To Pay State Visit To China From July 21

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 11:59 PM

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi to pay state visit to China from July 21

At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will pay a three-day state visit to China from July 21

During the visit, the Crown Prince will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang and Chairman Li Zheshu respectively, Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Geng Shuang said during his regular briefing held here on Friday.

He said the leaders of the two countries will exchange views on bilateral relations and issues of common concern.

The spokesperson remarked that UAE is China's important strategic partner in the Middle East Gulf region and in recent years, China-UAE relations have maintained a comprehensive, rapid and in-depth development momentum.

He said the two countries have adhered to equal treatment and mutual respect, established a comprehensive strategic partnership, and understood and supported each other in terms of their core interests and major concerns.

The cooperation in facilities construction, investment, finance, production capacity, high-tech and other fields is rich in results and cultural exchanges are close.

Geng Shuang informed that the Crown Prince Muhammad's upcoming state visit to China is after nearly four years.

The Chinese side hopes to further consolidate the traditional friendship between China and Arab countries through this important visit, enhance mutual political trust between the two countries, deepen bilateral cooperation in the framework of the "One Belt, One Road" and promote greater development of China-UAE comprehensive strategic partnership in the new era, he added.

