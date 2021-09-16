UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 01:44 PM

CSTO Collective Security Council to Convene in Yerevan in 2021 Q4 - CSTO Secretary General

The next session of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Collective Security Council will be held in the fourth quarter of the year in the Armenian capital in Yerevan, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas announced on Thursday

"The next session of the Collective Security Council will be held already in Yerevan in the fourth quarter of 2021," Zas said after the summit in Dushanbe.

