Cuba Denounces EU For Slapping New Sanctions On Nicaraguan Officials

The Cuban foreign ministry condemned on Tuesday new EU sanctions imposed on Nicaraguan officials over alleged human rights violations and actions aimed at undermining the rule of law, saying the move was a clear interference in Nicaragua's domestic affairs

Brussels announced a new set of personal restrictive measures against eight Nicaraguan officials on Monday. Up to 14 individuals in the Latin American country currently have their assets frozen and are under a travel ban.

"We vigorously condemn the sanctions imposed by the European Union against Nicaraguan Vice President Rosario Murillo and seven other citizens of this country.

The EU again takes on double standards and politicize human rights, clearly interfering in the internal affairs of this fraternal country," Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla tweeted.

The EU introduced the sanctions regime against Nicaragua in October 2019, citing issues ranging from deteriorating political situation in the Central American country to purported repressions against political opponents, demonstrators, independent media and civil society since April 2018. The annually reviewed sanction regime is currently set to be in force until October 15.

