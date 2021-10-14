Cuba Lifts PCR Test Requirement for Arriving Tourists From November 15 - President

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) From November 15, tourists arriving in Cuba will no longer have to present a negative PCR test, a coronavirus vaccination certificate will be enough, since by this date 90% of the country's population will have been inoculated, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said on Thursday.

"From November 15, when more than 90% of the Cuban population will be vaccinated, our borders will gradually open, and sanitary and hygienic protocols for arriving passengers will be relaxed. Passengers will not be required to present a PCR test, a vaccination certificate is recognized," Diaz-Canel said at an online meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.