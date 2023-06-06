Cuban Prime Minister Marrero Cruz Arrives in Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz said he had arrived in Russia on a visit.

"We have arrived in Russia on an official visit in order to expand and strengthen bilateral cooperation between our countries, continuously maintained since 1960," Marrero Cruz wrote on Twitter.

The prime minister also posted an image of the Kremlin and the inscription: "Official visit to the Russian Federation on June 6-17."

Cuban Ambassador to Russia Julio Antonio Garmendia Pena earlier told Sputnik that the head of the Cuban government would attend the Council of Heads of Government of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in Sochi on June 7-9, and the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.