Curfew In Ecuador's Capital Temporarily Lifted - Armed Forces

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) The restriction on movement of people in the Ecuadorian capital city of Quito amid ongoing protests has been temporarily halted, the command of the Ecuadorian Armed Forces said in a statement on Sunday.

On Saturday, Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno imposed a curfew and military control in Quito and its outskirts. The Ministry of Tourism advised tourists not to leave hotels and airport.

"The restriction of movement in the Quito area is temporarily halted from 11:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. [16:30-01:00 GMT] on October 13," the statement read.

Restrictions remain in place in certain areas in the north of Quito, with the exception for the representatives of indigenous peoples who are expected to attend the meeting with Moreno on Sunday.

The meeting between the Ecuadorian president and protest leaders is scheduled to take place at 3 p.m. local time.

Mass protests erupted in Ecuador in early October as thousands rallied across the country against the government's economic reforms, particularly, the decision to end decades-long fuel subsidies for people. According to Moreno, Ecuador could no longer afford them and the cuts could help the country save some $2.27 billion a year. Additionally, the abolition of fuel subsidies was part of the Ecuadorian government's deal with the International Monetary Fund to be eligible for a $4.2 billion loan.

