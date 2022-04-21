UrduPoint.com

Czech, US Defense Chiefs To Discuss Situation In Ukraine, Military Cooperation - Reports

April 21, 2022

Czech, US Defense Chiefs to Discuss Situation in Ukraine, Military Cooperation - Reports

Czech Defense Minister Jana Černochová intends to discuss the provision of military assistance to Ukraine, and military cooperation between Prague and Washington with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin during her visit to the United States that started on Thursday, media reported

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) Czech Defense Minister Jana Černochová intends to discuss the provision of military assistance to Ukraine, and military cooperation between Prague and Washington with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin during her visit to the United States that started on Thursday, media reported.

According to Czech TV, Černochová has announced her plans to discuss the situation in Ukraine, supplies of military assistance to Kiev and the strengthening of NATO's eastern flank with her US counterpart.

Černochová is also expected to discuss the future of the Czech air force, since its lease of Swedish Gripen fighters expires in 2027. According to the broadcaster, Černochová considers the current fleet of 14 fighters insufficient, given the increased number of military tasks, including the need for the enhanced protection of the NATO airspace. According to the Czech defense minister, Prague should reach the goal of 24 fighters, as provided for in the country's strategic documents.

Černochová also plans to raise the issue of increasing the number of multipurpose and combat helicopters purchased from the United States. In 2019, Prague agreed to buy 12 such helicopters from Washington; however, according to the Czech defense chief, the number must be doubled.

In this regard, Černochová also wants to raise the issue of modernizing the armored warfare of the Czech army, the broadcaster reported.

"We understand that all this will require major financial investments. On the other hand, the security of the republic does not ask - and we see this in the conflict in Ukraine - whether there is sufficient financial resources in one or another budget," Černochová said, as quoted by Czech TV.

Černochová expects the talks with Austin to focus, among other things, on the issue of concluding an agreement on military cooperation between the two countries, especially given that most NATO countries already have similar treaties with Washington. The initiative is supported by the majority of Czech leading politicians, including President Miloš Zeman, the Czech tv said. According to the broadcaster, the preparation of such an agreement may take several months.

NATO has been boosting its military presence in Eastern Europe since late 2021 by pulling ground forces and dispatching additional troops. In response to Russia launching its military operation in Ukraine on February 24, NATO announced plans to further reinforce the alliance's flank by sending additional ships, planes and ground troops to the region and putting them on high alert.

