Czechs Down USA To Complete BJK Cup Semi-finals Line-up

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 11, 2023 | 10:40 AM

Seville, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova won the decisive doubles rubber against the United States to seal Friday's tie and claim the last place in the Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals.

Krejcikova and Siniakova beat Danielle Collins and Taylor Townsend 6-3, 7-5 to secure top spot in Group A and set up a showdown with Canada in Seville on Saturday for a spot in the final.

"I was very happy when we sealed the winning point today. It was a really good match and I was really excited and happy that we finished it and with the way we played," said Siniakova.

"It's tough to be unbeatable because it's impossible, but I'm proud of how we play and how long we are playing, because it's not easy," said Siniakova of her partnership with Krejcikova.

The pair have combined to win seven Grand Slam doubles titles and Olympic gold in Tokyo.

"Everyone wants to beat us, and they are coming and trying to find things," added Siniakova.

Collins gave the USA -- the record 18-time winners -- the ideal start with a 6-3 6-3 victory over Siniakova, but Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova thrashed Sofia Kenin 6-1, 6-1 in the second singles.

"The US were there, just waiting for the winning moment. It got to the wire and it could have gone either way, but we have a world-class doubles team," said Czech captain Petr Pala.

The Czechs are bidding for a 12th title and first since 2018, the last in a run of six in eight years.

Their rivals Canada are appearing in the semi-finals for the first time since 1988.

