Pakistan Represented At Abu Dhabi International Book Fair
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 01, 2024 | 10:40 PM
ABU DHABI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) Pakistan's literary works and artists continued to attract audience at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair held at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre where a stall of Pakistani books displays the literary work of Pakistani authors.
A panel discussion titled “Capturing Diverse Realities; Dreaming Many Dreams" focusing on the enduring legacy of Pakistani drama, particularly led by Pakistan Television was also held at the event, according to a press statement issued on Wednesday.
Esteemed panellists at the event included Amna Mufti, urdu Playwright & Novelist, Shazia Ali Khan, UAE Based Urdu Film Screenplay Writer.
The panel was moderated by Mahwash Ajaz, Writer, Journalist, and Psychologist.
The discussion not only celebrated the present achievements but also offered insightful suggestions for preserving the essence and glory of Pakistani drama for the future.
Deputy Head of Mission from Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi Afaq Ahmad and Press Counsellor M. Saleh attended the panel discussion, visited book stall, and exchanged views with the visiting Pakistani writers and publishers.
The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (29 April to 05 May) continues to serve as a dynamic platform, promoting cross-cultural dialogue and showcasing the rich literary heritage from across the globe.
Recent Stories
Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to marry politician Raghav Chadha
PCB decides to set up training camp for national team ahead of England, Ireland ..
Virat Kohli's sweet birthday wish for Anushka Sharma
Interior Minister commends Pakistan Coast Guards
Pakistan women’s squad announced for England tour
Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field hospitals
PM Shehbaz constitutes committee to investigate caretaker govt’s wheat import ..
Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies in fourth match tomorrow
Pak-UK 6th Regional Stabilization Conference underway at NDU, Islamabad
World Labor Day being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2024
More Stories From World
-
Thirty years on Ecclestone regrets causing upset over Senna's death2 minutes ago
-
Two wounded in 'broken glass' attack at UK school: police22 minutes ago
-
Wall Street mixed, dollar steady ahead of Fed update on rate outlook40 minutes ago
-
Floods strand dozens of tourists in Kenya's Maasai Mara41 minutes ago
-
Judd Trump crashes out of World Snooker Championship41 minutes ago
-
President ECI stresses proactive role of Pakistan in promoting ECO tourism41 minutes ago
-
N.Ireland 'Troubles' families vow to press on, despite new UK law42 minutes ago
-
UK drugmaker GSK posts mixed first-quarter earnings5 hours ago
-
Three injured in apparent stabbing at UK school: police5 hours ago
-
Istanbul police clash with May Day protesters5 hours ago
-
Red Bull confirm design chief Newey to leave F1 team in 20256 hours ago
-
Raid at Mexican embassy 'exceptional', top UN court told6 hours ago