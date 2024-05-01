Open Menu

Pakistan Represented At Abu Dhabi International Book Fair

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 01, 2024 | 10:40 PM

ABU DHABI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) Pakistan's literary works and artists continued to attract audience at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair held at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre where a stall of Pakistani books displays the literary work of Pakistani authors.

A panel discussion titled “Capturing Diverse Realities; Dreaming Many Dreams" focusing on the enduring legacy of Pakistani drama, particularly led by Pakistan Television was also held at the event, according to a press statement issued on Wednesday.

Esteemed panellists at the event included Amna Mufti, urdu Playwright & Novelist, Shazia Ali Khan, UAE Based Urdu Film Screenplay Writer.

The panel was moderated by Mahwash Ajaz, Writer, Journalist, and Psychologist.

The discussion not only celebrated the present achievements but also offered insightful suggestions for preserving the essence and glory of Pakistani drama for the future.

Deputy Head of Mission from Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi Afaq Ahmad and Press Counsellor M. Saleh attended the panel discussion, visited book stall, and exchanged views with the visiting Pakistani writers and publishers.

The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (29 April to 05 May) continues to serve as a dynamic platform, promoting cross-cultural dialogue and showcasing the rich literary heritage from across the globe.

