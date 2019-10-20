Dam Collapse in Siberia Likely Caused by Safety Rules Breaches - Investigative Committee

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2019) The deadly dam collapse in the Russia's Krasnoyarsk Territory was likely caused by violations of safety rules at the local gold mining pit, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Sunday.

The dam belonging to a gold mining cooperative collapsed on Saturday in the vicinity of the village Shchetkino in the Kuraginsky district of the Krasnoyarsk Territory, Siberia. Two temporary living quarters were flooded, killing at least 15 gold miners. A total of 14 people remain in hospitals while six more went missing.

"The investigators believe that violations of safety rules during gold mining works could have caused [the disaster]," the Investigative Committee said in a statement.

According to the statement, three employees of the gold mining company, which operated the collapsed dam, have been detained, including the firm's director.

On Saturday, Yuri Lapshin, head of the Krasnoyarsk regional government, told Sputnik that the dam was built in a makeshift way with plenty violations during construction.