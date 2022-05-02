UrduPoint.com

Danish Embassy In Kiev Resumes Operation - Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2022 | 03:03 PM

Denmark has reopened its embassy in Ukraine's Kiev, Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2022) Denmark has reopened its embassy in Ukraine's Kiev, Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said on Monday.

"Kiev is completely different now compared to what it had been. This also means that we can directly support (Ukraine) and closely cooperate, having our embassy and the ambassador in the heart of the Ukrainian capital," Kofod said on air of Danish broadcaster tv 2.

The foreign minister arrived in Kiev with a small delegation to attend the reopening of the embassy. At the same time, Denmark urges its nationals to "avoid any trips" to Ukraine.

On February 24, the Danish embassy in Kiev suspended work for security reasons after Russia started its military operation.

