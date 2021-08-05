Danish Media Reports Claiming Russian Nuclear Submarine Lost Propulsion Not True - Source

Danish media reports claiming that a Russian nuclear submarine lost propulsion are not true, a military source told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) Danish media reports claiming that a Russian nuclear submarine lost propulsion are not true, a military source told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Reports from the Danish media that the Orel [Eagle] nuclear submarine lost speed when passing through the Baltic strait zone on July 30 do not correspond to reality," the source said, adding that the submarine passed straits as part of detachment of Russian Northern Fleet's warships and now "is performing its regular tasks."