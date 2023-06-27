Open Menu

Danish Security Service Says Investigation Into Nord Stream Sabotage Ongoing

Published June 27, 2023

Danish Security Service Says Investigation Into Nord Stream Sabotage Ongoing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) The investigation into the terrorist attack on Russia's Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines continues, with no deadline known yet, the Danish Security and Intelligence Service (PET) told RIA Novosti.

"The investigation is still ongoing, and at this time we cannot say when it is expected to be completed," the PET said, ahead of the UN Security Council meeting on this topic.

The UN Security Council is scheduled to discuss the investigation into the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines at Russia's request later on Tuesday, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said.

The Nord Stream pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, were hit by explosions in September 2022.

The pipeline's operator, Nord Stream AG, said that the damage was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the time repairs might take.

Denmark, Germany and Norway have left Russia out of their investigations into the attack, prompting Moscow to launch its own investigation regarding charges of international terrorism.

No official results of the investigations have yet been announced, but Pulitzer Prize-winning US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published a report in February 2023 alleging that the explosions had been organized by the United States with the support of Norway. Washington has denied any involvement in the incident.

